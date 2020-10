I REMEMBER WHEN HIGHER EDUCATION WAS SUPPOSED TO ENCOURAGE REFLECTION AND CIVILITY: Yale prof calls for ‘civil disobedience’ to stop Amy Coney Barrett confirmation. “In response to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the president’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, several professors at leading universities are comparing the Republican Party to Nazis and Confederates. Others expressed a willingness to do ‘whatever it takes’ to make sure that the Republicans are not successful.”