KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: So Much for Hoping That Democrats Wouldn’t Be Awful Filth During the ACB Hearings. “By the way, Kennedy’s turn at the mic was beyond epic. Made an Animal House reference and referred to Boston University’s Ibram X. Kendi as “some butt head professor” for calling Barrett a “white colonizer” because she adopted children of color. The GOP could use ten more of him.”