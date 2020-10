TO BE FAIR, IT WAS ALWAYS BULLSHIT: Democrats’ emoluments clause lawsuit against President Trump is dead. “So here we are nearly 3 1/2 years later and despite the best efforts of Rep. Nadler, Sen. Blumenthal, Judge Sullivan and dozens of other elected Democrats, the Supreme Court just let the air out of this balloon once and for all.”

But then, it came from Richard Painter, whose track record is deeply unimpressive.