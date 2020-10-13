«
October 13, 2020

ANALYSIS: TRUE. The Left Will Find Any Excuse to Compare Amy Coney Barrett to The Handmaid’s Tale.

It isn’t a good novel, and I think the Left would be much happier if they’d read a second, better book. Almost anything, really.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:57 pm
