October 13, 2020
ANALYSIS: TRUE. The Left Will Find Any Excuse to Compare Amy Coney Barrett to The Handmaid’s Tale.
It isn’t a good novel, and I think the Left would be much happier if they’d read a second, better book. Almost anything, really.
ANALYSIS: TRUE. The Left Will Find Any Excuse to Compare Amy Coney Barrett to The Handmaid’s Tale.
It isn’t a good novel, and I think the Left would be much happier if they’d read a second, better book. Almost anything, really.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.