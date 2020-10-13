«
October 13, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: ‘Antifa Is Just an Idea’ Myth, Obliterated.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is a Joe Biden rally still a Joe Biden rally when Donald Trump protestors outnumber the Joe Biden supporters at the Joe Biden rally?

Answer: We aren’t sure, but it sure is fun watching the clip.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • It isn’t that Claire McCaskill lies, it’s that she’s so bad at it.
  • Ignorant wokescolds take over your weather app.
  • The Biden Snapchat filter no woman can go without, even if she doesn’t want it.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:58 am