October 13, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: ‘Antifa Is Just an Idea’ Myth, Obliterated.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is a Joe Biden rally still a Joe Biden rally when Donald Trump protestors outnumber the Joe Biden supporters at the Joe Biden rally?
Answer: We aren’t sure, but it sure is fun watching the clip.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- It isn’t that Claire McCaskill lies, it’s that she’s so bad at it.
- Ignorant wokescolds take over your weather app.
- The Biden Snapchat filter no woman can go without, even if she doesn’t want it.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.