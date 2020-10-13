October 13, 2020

I HAVE A STORY IN THIS ANTHOLOGY, ALONG WITH PEOPLE LIKE DAVID DRAKE, MARTIN SHOEMAKER, BRAD TORGERSEN, MIKE RESNICK AND OTHERS: Weird World War III.

What if the United States had gone to war with the Soviet Union? What if these rival superpowers had fought on land, sea, air, and the astral plane? What if the Soviets and Americans had struggled for dominion across parallel dimensions or on the surface of the moon? How would the world have changed? What wonders would have been unveiled? What terrors would have haunted mankind from those dark and dismal dimensions? Come closer, peer through a glass darkly, and discover the horrifying alternative visions of World War III from some of today’s greatest minds in science fiction, fantasy, and horror.

Includes new stories by David Drake, Brad R. Torgersen, Mike Resnick, Sarah A. Hoyt, and many more!