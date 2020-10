October 13, 2020

I CAN’T EVEN IMAGINE HOW STUPID ONE HAS TO BE TO BUY INTO MARGARET ATWOOD’S BIZARRE WORLD-BUILDING IN HANDMAID’S TALE WITH THIS SORT OF INTENSITY. SERIOUSLY. THE WOMAN SPENT SOMETIME IN NEW ENGLAND AND DECIDED THE US WAS ON THE VERGE OF BECOMING A THEOCRACY. IN NEW ENGLAND. THIS IS KNOWN AS “UNDERSTANDING NOTHING AND NOT KNOWING HOW REALITY WORKS.” I PROBABLY SHOULDN’T BE SURPRISED THE LEFT BUYS INTO IT, SINCE THEY ALSO CAN’T FIND REALITY WITH TWO HANDS AND A SEEING EYE DOG: Josh Hawley Explains Religious Liberty.