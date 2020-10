4,700 and Counting: My article on the importance of the Second Amendment right of armed self-defense in the context of widespread police “standdowns” during this Summer’s rioting has been download almost 5,000 times. But I’ve heard from some Instapundit readers that they have wanted to download the article, but not to create as SSRN ago. Easy! After you click on “download this paper,” the next page has a link at the bottom right-hand corner, “download without registration.”