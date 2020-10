NYC GRAND CENTRAL OYSTER BAR CLOSES DAYS AFTER REOPENING DUE TO ‘LACK OF TRAFFIC’ CAUSED BY PANDEMIC: The restaurant had been closed for 7 months.

Built 107 years ago, it’s one of my favorite stops when visiting New York. I was very glad to have stopped in last year, before the current unpleasantness arrived.

