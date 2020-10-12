October 12, 2020

BEING THERE: Joe Biden Forgets What Office He’s Running For, Declares Senate Candidacy. “‘We have to come together, that’s what I’m running,’ the 77-year-old began during a Toledo drive-in rally Monday. ‘I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.’”

Biden’s mid-rally slip-up follows another Monday mix-up where the former Delaware senator forgot the name of his 2012 Republican opponents. “You may remember,” Biden said when telling reporters he was opposed to Senate Democrats taking aim at Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s faith, “I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor.”

That was back when Biden was saying that Republicans (presumably including Mitt Romney) were going to put black people “back into chains.”

Also today: “Later in the same speech, the Democrat standard-bearer directed his audience to a non-existent website: ‘IWill.com/Ohio.’”