October 12, 2020
SEEN ON FACEBOOK: “Special needs mom of 7 kids having pics of sick children shoved in her face by senators who support late-term abortion up until the moment of birth is the grossest, most fucked up hypocrisy I’ve ever seen.”
SEEN ON FACEBOOK: “Special needs mom of 7 kids having pics of sick children shoved in her face by senators who support late-term abortion up until the moment of birth is the grossest, most fucked up hypocrisy I’ve ever seen.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.