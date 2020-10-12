«
»

October 12, 2020

SEEN ON FACEBOOK: “Special needs mom of 7 kids having pics of sick children shoved in her face by senators who support late-term abortion up until the moment of birth is the grossest, most fucked up hypocrisy I’ve ever seen.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:05 pm
