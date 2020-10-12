October 12, 2020

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
RADIO K.A.O.S.: Roger Waters Claims He Has Never Said Anything Antisemitic…Three Months After Apologizing For Saying Something Antisemitic.
