October 12, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Amy Coney Barrett Will Violently Overthrow… Precedent?
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Suppose they threw a Biden-Harris rally and nobody came?
Answer: You don’t have to suppose anything because it happened.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Black Lives Matter so Abe Lincoln has got to go.
- Bloomberg’s hit piece on Amy Coney Barrett, revealed.
- Murder hornets, meet feral super-pigs.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.