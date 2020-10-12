«
October 12, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Amy Coney Barrett Will Violently Overthrow… Precedent?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Suppose they threw a Biden-Harris rally and nobody came?

Answer: You don’t have to suppose anything because it happened.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Black Lives Matter so Abe Lincoln has got to go.
  • Bloomberg’s hit piece on Amy Coney Barrett, revealed.
  • Murder hornets, meet feral super-pigs.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:58 am