October 12, 2020

AND THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T AFFORD TO SIT ON THE SIDELINES, OR VOTE THIRD PARTY, OR WHATEVER WE FEEL WE “NEED” TO DO TO MAKE OURSELVES FEEL BETTER: Progressives Prepare To Cross The Rubicon.

We can hand the left a decisive defeat and force them to spend time in the desert and reorganize away from communist fantasies. Or we can force our kids to fight their way out of communism, barefoot and starving, by candle light.

Also please remember that if freedom falls in America it falls in the world. No one will come and rescue us, and there’s nowhere left to go.