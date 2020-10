ALL LEFTISM DEVOLVES TO NOSTALGIE DE LA BOUE. IN THE END, INSIDE THE LEFT, IS AN INCHOATE TODDLER SCREAMING IT’S NOT FAIR AND PAINTING THE WALL IN HIS (AND THESE DAYS OFTEN HER) OWN POOP: Feminism: Sneering at Masculinity, Painting in Tampons.

I suspect like the toddler they do it for power and attention. I also suspect they have no idea what will happen….