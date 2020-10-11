October 11, 2020

THE DIVISION IS BETWEEN THE IDIOTS AND THE NON-IDIOTS: ‘SNL’ host Bill Burr divides fans after controversial opening monologue.

Wearing a grey face covering, the 52-year-old comedian hosted the second episode of the season, using a portion of his monologue to criticize white women who “somehow hijacked the woke movement.”

Burr described the “woke movement” as one revolving around “people of color not getting opportunities … that they deserve.” It was unclear whether he was explicitly referring to the Black Lives Matter movement amid the death of George Floyd after a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

“Somehow, white women swung their Gucci booted feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line,” Burr said.

He added that he has “never heard so much complaining in my life from white women.”

“My life is so hard. My SUV and my heated seats. You have no idea what it’s like to be me,” Burr went on.

He then questioned the length of Pride Month in June, asking the audience if a month is “a little long, don’t you think?”