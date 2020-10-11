October 11, 2020

BOLD STRATEGY, COTTON: Buzz grows around Andrew Cuomo as Biden’s attorney general pick.

UPDATE: The above Axios article notes that “Biden is clearly fond of Cuomo, but he’s also committed — and under pressure — to name a racially and gender-diverse Cabinet, including the marquee posts. Names like former acting AG Sally Yates and Stacey Abrams are also likely on a list of AG candidates.”

Perhaps the burnout from governing Georgia during these tumultuous times is driving the latter candidate’s desire for a career change.