«
»

October 11, 2020

BOLD STRATEGY, COTTON: Buzz grows around Andrew Cuomo as Biden’s attorney general pick.

Flashbacks:

Andrew Cuomo’s latest nursing home deception.

‘The gov killed Nana’ banner flies over NYC, LI beaches to troll Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Andrew Cuomo’s Book Deal and Why the Worst Rise to the Top in Politics.

Andrew Cuomo, Serial Killer.

No, Governor Cuomo, COVID-19 Is Not ‘Just a Metaphor’: Cuomo’s tortured analogy obscures his own failed leadership as the coronavirus claimed the lives of 30,000 New Yorkers.

Chris Cuomo’s COVID-19 Interviews With Andrew Cuomo Are Disgraceful.

And finally, from America’s Newspaper of Record: Man Who Believes He’s On The Right Side Of History Announces Crackdown On The Jews.

UPDATE: The above Axios article notes that “Biden is clearly fond of Cuomo, but he’s also committed — and under pressure — to name a racially and gender-diverse Cabinet, including the marquee posts. Names like former acting AG Sally Yates and Stacey Abrams are also likely on a list of AG candidates.”

Perhaps the burnout from governing Georgia during these tumultuous times is driving the latter candidate’s desire for a career change.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:50 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.