October 12, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Trump Needs to Pressure Biden to Come Clean About Court Packing. “This obfuscation is tedious. Team Biden-Harris is dancing around it because they’re desperate to pick off undecided and independent voters and they know that threatening retribution after the election may not go over so well. That’s precisely why President Trump needs to turn up the heat on this issue. Biden likes to present himself as a moderate and the man who’s going to unite the country. The president should expose the radical, partisan retribution plans Biden has if he wins.”