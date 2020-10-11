«
»

October 11, 2020

EXCEPT THAT HARRIS ACTUALLY TALKED AS MUCH AS PENCE DID: #Manterrupting In The VP Debate.

And the moderator was shamefully biased. Also, the use of terms like “mansplaining” and “manterruption” is sexist bilge from sexist bigots.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:44 pm
