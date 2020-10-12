October 12, 2020

HISTORY: A Shocking Find in a Neanderthal Cave in France: A rock structure, built deep underground, is one of the earliest hominin constructions ever found. “By measuring uranium levels on either side of the divide, the team could accurately tell when each stalagmite had been snapped off for construction. Their date? 176,500 years ago, give or take a few millennia.” Back when there wasn’t even any Hollywood.

“Outside Bruniquel Cave, the earliest, unambiguous human constructions are just 20,000 years old. Most of these are ruins—collapsed collections of mammoth bones and deer antlers. By comparison, the Bruniquel stalagmite rings are well-preserved and far more ancient.”