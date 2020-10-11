October 11, 2020

GOODBYE, RUBY TUESDAY: Ruby Tuesday closes 185 restaurants after filing bankruptcy. Once the founders sold out, back in the first decade of this century, it went downhill fast. I remember my daughter’s horror when the French Onion soup — once a signature item served in a baked crock covered with meleted cheese — was replaced with a sad bowl with a piece of cheese toast floating on top. Whoever allowed that should have been locked in a closet and fed 1950s British food for the rest of their natural life.

This reminds me that once I thought they would learn from their mistakes. I was so naive back then.