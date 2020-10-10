October 10, 2020

CORONAVIRUS? WHAT’S THAT? Trump makes first live public address since COVID-19 hospitalization.

An energized President Trump spoke Saturday to a raucous crowd of supporters at the White House, his first public address since being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Wearing a white face mask, Trump emerged from the White House’s Blue Room to speak from a podium set up on the Truman Balcony, pumping his fist several times — and then doffing his coronavirus covering with a flourish, tucking it into his pocket.

“Keep that enthusiasm going!” Trump implored the crowd, which chanted “Four more years!”

“We have to vote these people into oblivion,” he added.

The event, dubbed a “peaceful protest for law and order,” drew hundreds of blue-clad members of Blexit, a campaign spearheaded by Candace Owens that urges Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party. The group was in Washington for a previously organized Back the Blue rally, to support law enforcement.

“You’ve just marched to the White House because you understand that to protect the lives of black Americans, and all Americans, you have to have your police support you,” Trump said.