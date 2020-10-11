October 11, 2020

PREFERENCES, REVEALED AND CONCEALED: How Trump’s ‘enthusiasm factor’ could lead to another surprise win on Election Day.

Related, from a friend on Facebook who’s going door-to-door in Pennsylvania:

Latest news from the GOTV front: I personally still never hear anyone who switched to or from Trump bc of Covid or debates or media bombs. South Brooklyn (NY 11) or Bristol/Levittown. My boss in Bristol says TONS of people switched – streaming into office to chg registration to GOP bc:

1) Philly riots that went right up to the county line but Bucks Co police stopped them from coming in. + lots have cops family members or friends. 2) COVID: many out of work for months, flatten the curve goalposts moving, fed up. 3) debates: Harris bitchface, Pence steady nice guy. Historically as lower Bucks Cty goes, so goes PA. PS DONT GET COCKY.

And I got this email from a friend about his lunch with three Hispanic co-workers:

They are all mid 20’s and working full time. They are all perfectly bi-lingual. Two were born in the USA and one in Mexico. I asked them what they thought about Trump and Biden. This is what it all boiled down to: ‘Trump’s going to win. He says stupid shit but he actually does what he says he will do so they [other politicians] hate him.’ ‘Biden’s going to lose. No one wants to elect a child molester.’ They all then went on about the videos of Biden sniffing children. They were viscerally disgusted. They also wondered why they heard so much about Hillary and absolutely nothing about Biden. They figured they [politicians again] were keeping Biden quiet because “he liked to creep on girls.” (Their words). I was pretty shocked at the whole conversation, as I guess I just assumed they’d vote Biden. None of them are willing to take a phone or internet poll. They are afraid of Antifa finding out. They are all armed and have concealed carry permits. One bought his first gun and the other two bought more guns recently. They also talked of Antifa and a coming Civil War and are on the side of law and order. Even so, they think the police are definitely prejudiced against “brown people” and they really want serious police reform. I was really shocked by the whole conversation.

Is there a hidden Trump vote? Absolutely. How big is it? We’ll see.