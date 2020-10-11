October 11, 2020

WHICH IS IT? 1619 OR 1776? Bret Stephens, in what may be his last NYT column, tracks the foundational rewriting of the 1619 Project.

Read the whole thing. Have the summer newspaper bullpen riots stopped? Or will Stephens be the next (more or less) grownup to be thrown to the wolves at the New York Times? In any case, all is happening in accordance with the prophecy:

Yet another reason why the 1619 Project’s Pulitzer Prize should be revoked.

