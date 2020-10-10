«
October 10, 2020

ACTUALLY THAT SOUNDS A LOT LIKE THE FRENCH REVOLUTION. IN THE END BOTH SIDES LOST:  This election reflects America’s peculiar, and very dangerous, class war.

Yes, I now, but it started with a strategy of d’haute en bas, with the king allying with the dispossessed against the middle class and the nobility.  In the end, the nobility took it in the neck. … So did the king. So did an awful lot of the other two classes.  Before you go abooging, remember, Madame Guillotine is always hungry. And indiscriminate with it.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:27 am
