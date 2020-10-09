October 9, 2020

WELL, THAT’S BECAUSE THEY ARE: Orthodox Jews Say They’re Being Targeted by New NYC Lockdowns: The newest lockdown, which explicitly targets religious gatherings, seems likely to further skepticism of public health directives.

Bill de Blasio — real name, Warren Wilhelm — doesn’t like Jews. And the evidence suggests that if you want your religion respected by the secular authorities, you’ve got to be willing to behead a few of them.

