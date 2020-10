ELON MUSK HAS THOUGHT AHEAD: U.S. Transportation Command to study use of SpaceX rockets to move cargo around the world. “Think about moving the equivalent of a C-17 payload anywhere on the globe in less than an hour.” To be fair, Robert Heinlein foresaw this market over 75 years ago. But Elon Musk will be serving it before anyone else. And making himself indispensable to the U.S. government in the process.