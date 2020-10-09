October 9, 2020

#HERTOO? ‘Empowered Medusa’ to Stand Outside Courthouse Where Harvey Weinstein Was Sentenced.

Those entering the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse: beware. A seven-foot-tall statue of Greek mythological Gorgon, Medusa, will be greeting you. Twitter user Marlene Bonnelly shared the exciting news of the statue’s home on Thursday evening. Manhattan Criminal Courthouse has seen many trials over the years, including the sentencing of Harvey Weinstein.

“Luciano Garbati, the sculptor behind quite possibly my favorite piece of art ever (Medusa with the head of Perseus) just announced that he received permission from the City of NY to install a bronze version of her for the public to enjoy!” she announced. “I AM SO EXCITED.”