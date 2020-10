CAROLINE GLICK IS RIGHT ABOUT THE TURKISH THREAT, but this makes it sound like the bigger threat was internal:

Obama and his vice president, Joe Biden, sought to restructure the U.S. alliance system in the Middle East away from Israel and the U.S.’s traditional Sunni Arab allies and toward Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Glad we’ve moved past that, but I expect if Biden is elected we’ll go back to siding with our enemies.