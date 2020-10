END THE LOCKDOWNS: A White House Voice for Science. Scott Atlas, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, tweeted support for the Great Barrington Declaration: “Top scientists all over the world line up with the #Covid_19 policy of @realDonaldTrump. Protect the vulnerable and OPEN schools and society. That is the science!”

Nearly 175,000 people have signed the Great Barrington Declaration, which calls for a “focused protection” strategy instead of lockdowns.