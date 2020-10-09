October 9, 2020

DON SURBER: Andrea Mitchell redefines stupid. “The problem with her is her sense of feminist entitlement. By virtue of her sex, Hillary should have gotten the presidency in 2016. Failing that, Harris should get the vice presidency and then the presidency once Hindenburg, er, Biden is out of the way. . . . But I am really amused by Mitchell’s new definition on mansplaining: If he answers your question, that’s mansplaining. That’s pretty stupid even for a TV celebrity.”

Typical journalism: The biased moderator gave Harris more time than Pence, and she complains that Pence talked too much.

Related: Andrea Mitchell thinks Poland and Germany were allies in World War II.