A STARTUP AIMED AT DISRUPTING HIGHER EDUCATION: OUTLIER.ORG. And note this guarantee: “If you’ve put in the time and effort to do all the work for a course but do not receive a passing grade, that’s on us and you will receive a full refund. You may also exit the course before the drop deadline to receive a full refund.” It’s $400 per course, and you get credit from the University of Pittsburgh. Interesting.