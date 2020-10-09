«
»

October 9, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Choose the Form of Your Acne-Covered, Purple-Haired, Face-Pierced Destructor.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is a violent anarchist actually a conservative Republican?

Answer: When the Party requires him to be, Comrade.

Also 2 + 2 = 5. Or 3. Or even sometimes 4. Whatever the Party requires.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • POTUS commands an army of racoons with his mind.
  • What do you get when you put Anton Chigurh in drag? The answer will shock you!
  • Cuomo and De Blasio force GOP-voting Jews into quarantine, and this map proves it.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:58 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.