October 9, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Choose the Form of Your Acne-Covered, Purple-Haired, Face-Pierced Destructor.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is a violent anarchist actually a conservative Republican?
Answer: When the Party requires him to be, Comrade.
Also 2 + 2 = 5. Or 3. Or even sometimes 4. Whatever the Party requires.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- POTUS commands an army of racoons with his mind.
- What do you get when you put Anton Chigurh in drag? The answer will shock you!
- Cuomo and De Blasio force GOP-voting Jews into quarantine, and this map proves it.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.