QUESTION ASKED AND (POSSIBLY) ANSWERED:

Shot: Are Americans Tired of Being Called ‘Racist’ Yet?

—Stacy McCain, the American Spectator, today.

Chaser:

—David Bernstein at Instapundit, today. As Glenn added in his update to David’s post, “Really, don’t get cocky. You should be donating and working on this election, and putting out the max effort, because everything is up for grabs. And encourage your friends to turn out and vote too.”