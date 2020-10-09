October 9, 2020

WE CAN HOPE: U.S. space mining policies may trigger regulatory ‘race to the bottom,’ scientists warn. Well if “a pair of Canadian scientists” are upset. . .

“It’s not the Artemis Accords alone that are problematic,” Michael Byers, professor of global politics and international law at the University of British Columbia, told UPI in an email. “Rather, it’s the ongoing and concerted U.S. diplomatic effort to promote national regulation of space mining and to proceed with resource extraction before a multilateral agreement has been negotiated.”