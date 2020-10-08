October 8, 2020

AN OPTIMIST’S FORECAST: New York’s Dynamism Will Triumph. Yes, people are fleeing now, but when social-distancing is a distant memory, the city could bounce back: “While smaller cities may have charm and some unique offerings, larger, global cities can do things that smaller ones cannot, such as attracting the finest talent and providing a more diverse array of services. In this way, large cities are a kind of self-perpetuating machine.” Unless, of course, you have a mayor like Bill de Blasio — but he’ll be gone before the virus is.