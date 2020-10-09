October 9, 2020

COMMUNIST FRONT CORPORATION: UK Parliament cites ‘clear evidence’ Huawei colluded with Chinese state.

In Thursday’s report, the Defence Select Committee praised the government’s decision to exclude Huawei due to its links with the Chinese Communist Party, which it said were evidenced by its ownership model, the government subsidies it has received and its “apparent willingness” to support China’s intelligence agencies and China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law.

“Having a company so closely tied to a state and political organisation sometimes at odds with UK interests should be a point of concern and the decision to remove Huawei from our networks is further supported by these links,” it said.