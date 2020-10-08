October 8, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Mike Lee Defends the Republic, Liberty, and Prosperity, Then the Left Goes Lunatic.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Does Twitter attract angry, ignorant people or does it create them?
Answer: Seriously, we’d love to know.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- BLM comes after the suburbs.
- Democrats repel COVID-19, except when there’s a Republican around.
- Can Biden save the world? (Spoiler: No.)
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.