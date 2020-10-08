«
»

October 8, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Mike Lee Defends the Republic, Liberty, and Prosperity, Then the Left Goes Lunatic.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Does Twitter attract angry, ignorant people or does it create them?

Answer: Seriously, we’d love to know.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • BLM comes after the suburbs.
  • Democrats repel COVID-19, except when there’s a Republican around.
  • Can Biden save the world? (Spoiler: No.)

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:58 pm
