October 8, 2020

LEARN ANOTHER PLAY: Colin Kaepernick Calls For Abolition Of Police, ‘Roots In White Supremacy.’

Flashback to 2016: Clown Kaepernick Now Wearing Socks Depicting Police As Pigs: “This ass**** is just begging to be cut, which he probably soon will be, so then he can cry racism,” JWF writes, linking to a CBS Sports article that notes, “It appears that over the past few weeks, Kaepernick has been wearing socks that show a pig in a cop’s hat. The quarterback has been wearing them since at least Aug. 10.”

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, left, and Colin Kaepernick (7) stretch during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot.) Click to enlarge image.

Kaepernick also has a penchant for wearing pro-Castro t-shirts. Who does he think will enforce Castro-style socialist totalitarianism?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:14 pm
