October 8, 2020

LEARN ANOTHER PLAY: Colin Kaepernick Calls For Abolition Of Police, ‘Roots In White Supremacy.’

Flashback to 2016: Clown Kaepernick Now Wearing Socks Depicting Police As Pigs: “This ass**** is just begging to be cut, which he probably soon will be, so then he can cry racism,” JWF writes, linking to a CBS Sports article that notes, “It appears that over the past few weeks, Kaepernick has been wearing socks that show a pig in a cop’s hat. The quarterback has been wearing them since at least Aug. 10.”

Kaepernick also has a penchant for wearing pro-Castro t-shirts. Who does he think will enforce Castro-style socialist totalitarianism?

Related: From America’s Newspaper of Record: Man Who Agrees With The Media, Universities, Corporations, And Hollywood Thinks He’s Part Of The Resistance.