October 8, 2020
IF HE DID NOTHING ELSE OF VALUE (AND HE DOES) TRUMP WOULD STILL BE A TREASURE AS OUR NATIONAL TROLL IN CHIEF. THOSE WHO THINK THEY’RE ARISTOS NEED THEIR *SSES EXPOSED: Trump Orders Declassification And Heads Explode.
IF HE DID NOTHING ELSE OF VALUE (AND HE DOES) TRUMP WOULD STILL BE A TREASURE AS OUR NATIONAL TROLL IN CHIEF. THOSE WHO THINK THEY’RE ARISTOS NEED THEIR *SSES EXPOSED: Trump Orders Declassification And Heads Explode.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.