«
»

October 8, 2020

IF HE DID NOTHING ELSE OF VALUE (AND HE DOES) TRUMP WOULD STILL BE A TREASURE AS OUR NATIONAL TROLL IN CHIEF. THOSE WHO THINK THEY’RE ARISTOS NEED THEIR *SSES EXPOSED:  Trump Orders Declassification And Heads Explode.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.