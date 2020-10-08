October 8, 2020

#METOO’S DESCENT INTO SELF-PARODY CONTINUES APACE, AS HOLLYWOOD PLANS ADAPTATION OF KATIE HILL’S MEMOIRS. In response, Anonymous ‘former staff’ of Katie Hill slam film adaptation of ex-congresswoman’s book.

A forthcoming film adaptation of former California Rep. Katie Hill’s memoir was the target of online criticism Wednesday morning from anonymous members of “Katie’s former staff” posting from her old congressional Twitter account.

In the series of messages purportedly written by Hill’s former House aides, the posters reacted to the news that actress Elisabeth Moss would be playing Hill in a streaming film based on Hill’s book, “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality.”

“Disappointed in so many folks — including Elizabeth Moss, @Blumhouse, & @michaelseitzman — regarding today’s announcement,” the posters tweeted early Wednesday, referring to writer Michael Seitzman and producer Jason Blum, who are reportedly developing the project with Moss.

The posters went on to write in a 10-part Twitter thread that Hill’s story “is also one of workplace abuse and harassment.” Hill “can be both a victim and perpetrator,” they wrote, arguing that she “is not a hero for women.”

* * * * * * * *

Hill addressed the messages in a tweet sent from her personal account less than an hour later, claiming that her old government account had been hacked.

“Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions,” she wrote. “God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter.”