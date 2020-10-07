October 7, 2020

TRUST IS PUBLIC HEALTH’S GREATEST ASSET: ‘I Won’t Be Used As A Guinea Pig For White People.’ “Recruiting Black volunteers for vaccine trials during a period of severe mistrust of the federal government and heightened awareness of racial injustice is a formidable task. So far, only about 3 percent of the people who have signed up nationally are Black.”

But who are the real guinea pigs? “Historically, we test everything in white men.”

Now, however, large parts of the white peopulation also distrust the public health apparatus and their vaccines. The media treatment of these folks, however, tends to focus on how they’re dumb rednecks who are endangering others.