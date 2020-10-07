October 7, 2020

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Denver City Council approves delivery fee cap.

Denver City Council voted unanimously Monday night to cap delivery fees that restaurants pay to third party services like Door Dash and Uber Eats.

The cap is 15 percent. The ordinance aims to help struggling restaurants in the midst of a pandemic.

The ordinance, which would apply for four months, would also require that 100 percent of tips go to the delivery driver, and that driver pay not be reduced in an effort to make up for the commission cap. Restaurants would also have to opt in to appear on the third-party ordering websites.