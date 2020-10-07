October 7, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: So Much Crazy We Don’t Even Know How to Headline It.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What happens to men who lock their stuff in a “chastity cage” with an internet-accessible lock?

Answer: Pretty much exactly what they deserved in this age of the Internet of Thingies.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.