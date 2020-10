October 7, 2020

LAST TIME I WAS IN THE HOSPITAL, THE BOARD AT THE END OF MY BED SAID IN REALLY LARGE LETTERS “I WANT TO GO HOME” AND I LEFT AS SOON AS I COULD. IT’S OKAY. BEING AN AUTOCRATIC STRONGMAN IS LESS OF A SHOCK AFTER THE LEFT IN MY FIELD INSISTED I WAS A WHITE MORMON MALE: CNN’s Stelter: Trump Leaving Hospital Is Move of Autocratic Strongman.

And seriously, no. We used to have this thing called individual responsibility. Having control over leaving the hospital when you have no visible symptoms is not in fact the same as invading Poland. Perhaps Stelter should try to be less of a whiny Weakman.