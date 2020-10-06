October 6, 2020
WELL. Cardinal Becciu ‘stole funds to bribe witnesses’ in sex abuse case against rival George Pell. “The scandal cast a shadow yesterday over the publication of a key Vatican document calling for a more caring and sharing society.”
