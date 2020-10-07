October 7, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: CAGE MATCH—The 2020 Life Or Death Veep Debate Is Upon Us. “The stakes got much, much higher once President Trump tested positive for the plague and headed to the hospital. Prior to that, the American public was only considering the fragility of Joe Biden, the candidate who’s been going to bed right after breakfast for several weeks now. Everybody has been in a dead panic about considering Kamala Harris’s worthiness to take over for Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep because we all know it’s going to happen soon if he wins.”