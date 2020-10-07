October 7, 2020

THAT’S GONNA LEAVE A MARK: Mark Cuban, Sen. Ted Cruz engage in Twitter spat over drop in NBA ratings.

“A US Senator with 3 @NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly,” he wrote. “This is who you are @tedcruz . Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are.”

Cruz fired back saying that he has been a life-long Houston Rockets fan and has always supported his state’s teams but decided against it after claiming that the NBA “is engaged in a concerted effort to (1) insult their fans & (2) turn every game into a left-wing political lecture. That’s dumb.”

“You are so full of s–t. You haven’t watched a game of the finals, how would you know what is being said or done? Since when is a desire to end racism an insult to anyone or political? And you don’t think using #GetWokeGoBroke is a partisan insult? Again, this is who you are.”

Cruz replied: “I wish @mcuban loved his fans as much as he loves Chinese money.”