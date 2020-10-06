October 6, 2020

AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Media Criticizes Trump For Downplaying Virus Threat By Not Dying.

In contrast, some obscure satiric Website:

“It’s cynical, it is performative, and it’s dangerous given his own health and his own condition that he is off producing this show on his own,” Stelter screeched. “I think that’s the logical – not logical, but that’s the illogical strategy to all of this when we see it on live television.”

After Blitzer narrated Trump giving another thumbs up as he boarded Marine One, Stelter decried it as “not a real show of strength but it’s a performative show of strength, this is what strong men do in autocratic regimes.”

Showing what he thought of the intelligence of the average CNN viewer, Stelter reminded them that “thankfully we’re in a democracy.” But he warned that “this is the kind of thing you see from strongmen who want to appear to be leading. It’s a ‘Dear Leader’ sort of approach. I think that is what we’re seeing on the television screens.”