October 6, 2020

MORE ON SELF-DEFENSE AND THE SECOND AMENDMENT: From my colleague Joyce Malcolm: Self Defense, an Unalienable Right in a Time of Peril: Protected and Preserved by the Second Amendment. An excellent complement to my article.

A reminder that this series of articles on the Second Amendment (there will ten in all!) is brought to you by the Scalia Law School’s Liberty and Law Center. If you would like to help with our work, you can contribute here. We also have a match until October 15th for our free speech clinic, so if you would like to designate a gift for the clinic, it will be doubled.